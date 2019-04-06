Coachella Stagehand Dies in Fall on Festival Grounds

The unnamed man, who was the lead rigger for Coachella, had worked for the festival for 20 years.

A worker constructing the stage for Coachella has died after a fall, a representative from Goldenvoice, the production company behind the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, confirmed in a statement sent to Billboard on Saturday. The unnamed man, who was the lead rigger for Coachella, had worked for the festival for 20 years.

"Today, Goldenvoice lost a colleague, a friend, a family member," the statement reads. "Our friend fell while working on a festival stage. It is with heavy hearts and tremendous difficulty that we confirm his passing. He has been with our team for twenty years in the desert and was doing what he loved. He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team. As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival. We will miss him dearly."

The Indio Police Department told local newspaper the Desert Sun that they received a call about the accident on the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, Calif., around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the Indio Police Department for comment.

Coachella takes place over the next two weekends, April 12-14 and 19-21.

