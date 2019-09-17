Journalists and Public Figures Pay Tribute to Cokie Roberts

Katie Couric, Jamie Lee Curtis, Maria Shriver and more took to social media Tuesday to remember the late political commentator.

Journalists, public figures and Hollywood stars took to social media Tuesday to remember Cokie Roberts. The political journalist died of complications from breast cancer Tuesday morning. She was 75.

Roberts was best known for her work as a journalist on National Public Radio and ABC News. She began her 40-year career as a contributor for ABC's This Week With David Brinkley. She also worked as ABC’s chief congressional analyst and anchored This Week With Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002.

She was viewed as one of the smartest political commentators and pioneers for women in journalism.

Katie Couric took to Twitter to pay tribute to Roberts. "So sad to hear this," Couric wrote alongside NPR's announcement of Roberts' death. "She was a pioneer for so many and will be sorely missed."

Jamie Lee Curtis said that the journalist's death was "a loss for the entire world." She tweeted, "Whenever @CokieRoberts spoke, I LISTENED! Such a deep well of knowledge and history and analysis and humanity."

Maria Shriver also remembered Roberts on Twitter. "She was such an inspiration to me. A great journalist, wife, mom public advocate," she wrote. "She did it all with grace. She worked to give other women a seat at a table. I’m going to pull up a chair today and think of her."

Kellyanne Conway tweeted, "She disagreed agreeably. Cokie listened, offered advice, showed patience and poise, worked hard, put faith & family first. God bless."

Read on to see what others had to say about Roberts.

What sad, sad news. Cokie Roberts was a legend in her time and a wonderful person. I grew up loving her political analysis and insights into Washington. She will be terribly missed. https://t.co/21oIOdKMhG — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 17, 2019

The work of political journalists is critical to our democracy.



Cokie Roberts was a paragon of that work and a pioneer in her industry. Her voice will be missed.



https://t.co/rEacBuOvUp — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 17, 2019

During a Facebook Q&A in 2013, when asked what was the best part of her career, she said that her family has been "by far the best part" of her life. RIP, Cokie Roberts @ABC https://t.co/FJbv8NIJ08 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 17, 2019

One of the truly great journalists has passed on. Born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs. You knew her as Cokie Roberts of ABC and NPR. So smart, with a great feel for people and what mattered about politics. She will be missed. God Bless. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 17, 2019

Our condolences to the family of my @ABC colleague Cokie Roberts. She was a staple of Sunday morning TV news for so long and a great example of loving our democracy and politics but also being an able critic of both. Mary Pat and I will both miss her good humor and kindness. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) September 17, 2019

My friend, my colleague, my hero Cokie Roberts has died.



Brilliant. Brave. Kind. Hilarious. A fierce patriot.



And one of the best human beings I have ever known. pic.twitter.com/nZfUBaf2OE — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) September 17, 2019

RIP Cokie Roberts. You made us all better. Your brilliant mind, your sharp wit - and above all, your kind heart. pic.twitter.com/bu9wzFi9gb — David Muir (@DavidMuir) September 17, 2019

.@CokieRoberts was a colleague and a friend, and our prayers are with her family today. Cokie was a legend and a pioneer for women in journalism and one of the outstanding political commentators of her generation. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 17, 2019

#CokieRoberts was family. A woman of faith who prayed for others and watched over so many. May she rest in heavenly peace. I’m sure she has a small bottle of Tabasco and her @Saints gear waving the banner up over yonder. God bless her soul - my friend and mentor. Rest who dat! — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) September 17, 2019