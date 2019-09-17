TV

Journalists and Public Figures Pay Tribute to Cokie Roberts

9:18 AM PDT 9/17/2019 by Katherine Schaffstall

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Katie Couric, Jamie Lee Curtis, Maria Shriver and more took to social media Tuesday to remember the late political commentator.

Journalists, public figures and Hollywood stars took to social media Tuesday to remember Cokie Roberts. The political journalist died of complications from breast cancer Tuesday morning. She was 75.

Roberts was best known for her work as a journalist on National Public Radio and ABC News. She began her 40-year career as a contributor for ABC's This Week With David Brinkley. She also worked as ABC’s chief congressional analyst and anchored This Week With Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002.

She was viewed as one of the smartest political commentators and pioneers for women in journalism.

Katie Couric took to Twitter to pay tribute to Roberts. "So sad to hear this," Couric wrote alongside NPR's announcement of Roberts' death. "She was a pioneer for so many and will be sorely missed."

Jamie Lee Curtis said that the journalist's death was "a loss for the entire world." She tweeted, "Whenever @CokieRoberts spoke, I LISTENED! Such a deep well of knowledge and history and analysis and humanity."

Maria Shriver also remembered Roberts on Twitter. "She was such an inspiration to me. A great journalist, wife, mom public advocate," she wrote. "She did it all with grace. She worked to give other women a seat at a table. I’m going to pull up a chair today and think of her."

Kellyanne Conway tweeted, "She disagreed agreeably. Cokie listened, offered advice, showed patience and poise, worked hard, put faith & family first. God bless."

