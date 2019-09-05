Late-Night Hosts Take On Trump's "Insane" Seemingly Doctored Hurricane Map

"He really must think we're a bunch of idiots," Jimmy Kimmel said after the president held up a map that included what appeared to be a hand-drawn half-circle that extended Dorian's path over part of Alabama. "'Hey, they let me be president. Let's see what other dumb crap they'll go for,'" concluded Kimmel.

Late night hosts got in on "#Sharpiegate" on Wednesday, quickly going after President Trump for displaying what appeared to be a doctored map of Hurricane Dorian's path that included part of Alabama.

Trump initially claimed on Sunday that the hurricane was expected to go through Alabama, though the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama responded that the state would not be impacted by the hurricane. He's continued to claim Alabama was in the storm's path in various tweets despite numerous meteorologists and officials insisting otherwise.

On Wednesday, the president took his claim to a new level, holding up a seemingly doctored map in the Oval Office. The altered map was similar to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's model from late August, though Trump's map extended past where the original projection ended and featured a smaller, black circle through Alabama that appeared to be drawn in Sharpie.

Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show by poking fun at Trump's map. The host joked that Trump is our "Weather Tracker in Chief" before he shared a clip of the president stating that the hurricane is hard to forecast because it's "erratic."

"Erratic, slow, powerful and destructive. It's like looking in a mirror," Colbert said with a Trump impression.

The host then shared the clip of Trump displaying a map with an outdated projection that the hurricane would go through Florida, Georgia and Alabama. After Colbert told his audience to take a look at the map, he joked that Trump "gave the storm a boob job."

"Obviously that's an insane thing to do," continued Colbert about Trump's drawing on the map. He added that the doctored map breaks Title 18 U.S. Code 2074, which says "it's illegal to knowingly falsely represent a forecast or warning issued by the Weather Bureau."

"We finally caught Trump doing something wrong. Mr. President, you're going to weather jail," he joked. "Because of the fact that the president misinterpreted where the water would go, I'm calling this scandal 'Water-Gate.'"

While Trump said the NOAA had another map that verified his claims that the hurricane would go through Alabama, Colbert shared that a spokesperson for the organization declined to comment on Trump's doctored map.

Clips from a press conference followed of a reporter asking Trump if the map was doctored with a Sharpie, with the president saying he didn't know. "Oh, he did it," responded Colbert. "Because Trump has never, ever said that he doesn't know anything. That's a sure tell that he knows something."

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host compared Trump's map to the original one.

"The question is who are the White House would do this? Could it be someone who loves Sharpies?" said Kimmel before he shared a clip of Trump showing off a Sharpie marker that had his signature on it.

"He's not even trying to hide the lies anymore. Not only do we have fake news, we now have fake weather, too," continued the host. "I'm hoping we get fake sports because I want to see The Mets win the World Series."

"He really must think we're a bunch of idiots. I bet he thinks, 'Hey, they let me be president. Let's see what other dumb crap they'll go for,'" concluded Kimmel.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah opened the subject by sharing news coverage of Trump's map.

"Did he draw with a Sharpie?" Noah laughed. "What is life right now? I mean, don't get me wrong. I'm impressed that Trump can locate Alabama on a map, but still."

The host then reiterated that Trump changed the map with a Sharpie "to make himself look right."

"And he thought we wouldn't notice," he said. "All the lines are in white and then there's just this one black line."

Noah then joked that Trump "wanted the give the hurricane bigger boobs." He continued, "Someone's like, 'Sir, this hurricane is Category 5' and he's like, 'Actually no, it's a 10."'

Over on Late Night, Seth Meyers updated his viewers on the news.

After zooming in on Trump's map, Meyers joked, "After this, I have to wonder if his high school report card was legit." A fake report card, which was altered to make F's appear as A's, then appeared onscreen.

Later in the segment, Meyers told his audience that Joe Biden leads Trump by nine points in Wisconsin for the upcoming presidential election. "When Trump heard that, he updated the hurricane map again," said the host before a new altered map showed the hurricane's path reaching to Wisconsin.