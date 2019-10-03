Stephen Colbert Calls Out Trump for Stealing Alligator Moat Idea From 'The Colbert Report'

"Trump is stealing all my bits. Before we know it, he's gonna use his State of the Union to do 'The Word,'" Colbert said during Wednesday's episode of 'The Late Show.'

Stephen Colbert called out Donald Trump for (again) stealing ideas from his Colbert Report character on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show.

The host briefed viewers on a recent New York Times report that one of Trump's plans to prevent people from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border was to add snakes and alligators to a water-filed trench. The president reportedly prompted aides "to seek a cost estimate." Colbert responded, "Who do you call? Where do you shop for 2,000 miles of moat gator?"

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to claim that he never suggested that the border should be guarded by alligators. In addition to calling the press "crazy," Trump misspelled moat as "moot."

While many of the late-night hosts poked fun at the alligator moat on their shows on Wednesday night, as the Times report quickly made headlines for the extreme nature of Trump's reported plans, Colbert took it a step further and pulled out evidence to show that Trump's alligator idea was not original.

"Not only is Trump's gator plan insane, it's also plagiarized and you'll never guess who he stole the idea from," Colbert said before he shared a clip of Barack Obama in 2011 stating that people wanted the border security to intensify. The former president joked, "Maybe they'll need a moat. Maybe they'll want alligators in the moat."

"Remember back in 2011 when a president talking about alligator moats was a joke and the most embarrassing thing about Kevin Spacey was K-Pax," said the host. "It was a simpler time."

"I have a bone to pick with Obama because he also plagiarized that joke from this guy I used to know who played a conservative pundit on a comedy show," Colbert said before a montage of Colbert Report clips followed that showed the Colbert's conservative character suggesting that the border be guarded with "a moat full of fire with fireproof crocodiles," fire, alligators and a wall that you can see from space.

"Trump is stealing all my bits," he said. "Before we know it, he's gonna use his State of the Union to do 'The Word.'" Colbert then referenced his popular The Colbert Report segment to conclude the topic and said that the word (or "werd") was "moot."

