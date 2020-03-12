Stephen Colbert-Supported Montclair Film Festival Delayed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The New Jersey festival was originally set to take place in early May but is being delayed out of concern for the health and safety of those who would attend and work on the festival.

The 2020 Montclair Film Festival has been postponed amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert has long supported the New Jersey festival, with his wife, Evelyn Colbert, serving as president of the board of Montclair Film, which presents the festival.

The festival has regularly premiered high-profile films and featured star guests, but the 2020 edition, which was set to take place May 1-10, is being delayed out of concern for the health and safety of those who would attend and work on the festival.

The decision was made following guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) for at-risk people to avoid mass gatherings and in consultation with officials in Montclair.

The festival program will be launched once officials advise that the public can safely attend large events. This year's lineup had not yet been announced.

“With the unanimous support of our executive committee, board and staff, we are postponing the 2020 Montclair Film Festival because we are committed to the health and safety of our community, and we support and are grateful to our public health partners as they work to contain and fight COVID-19,” Montclair Film executive director Tom Hall said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 2020 Montclair Film Festival at a time when we can fully engage in the celebration of cinema, community, and conversation with all of our patrons, artists, volunteers, and sponsors feeling safe and welcome.”