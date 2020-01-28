7 Cold Weather Fashion Essentials to Survive Sundance

From beanies to boots, these practical pieces for men and women offer protection from the elements in Park City without sacrificing ski resort style.

The time of year is here when stars flock north in freezing weather to screen their latest projects, network and collaborate. Here are seven items to pack to stay warm while looking picture perfect.

1. Todd Snyder + Champion

This fleece Polartec jacket is both snuggly and lightweight; $198, toddsnyder.com.

2. Tom Ford

The designer looks to the ’70s for these square-frame men’s wraparound Sven shades with protection from UV rays and a signature “T” logo; $405, at Tom Ford, Beverly Hills or tomford.com.

3. Canada Goose

This versatile down-filled PBI Freestyle vest comes in men’s and women’s sizes. A portion of the proceeds go to Polar Bears International’s research and habitat preservation; $525, at Kith, West Hollywood or canadagoose.com.

4. Acne Studios

In chunky wool rib knit, this unisex stocking cap comes in both neutrals and bright cheery colors; $150, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills or saks.com

5.Gianvito Rossi

These women’s leather ankle boots are just the thing for slippery Sundance streets, with gripped rubber soles for traction and a snug fit from the lace-up front; $1,245, netaporter.com.

6. Stella McCartney

Cashmere is eight times warmer than wool but has nearly 100 times the environmental impact. McCartney uses upcycled yarn for her men’s pullover; $570, farfetch.com.

7. Aquitalia

Adrian Chelsea men’s boots in waterproof suede with rubber sole; $450, saksfifthavenue.com.

