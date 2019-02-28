Colin Farrell to Star in 'After Yang' from Kogonada, A24

The movie is based on Alexander Weinstein's short story 'Saying Goodbye to Yang.'

Kogonada, the popular academic that made his feature directorial debut with John Cho-starrer Columbus, has set his next project with After Yang at A24.

Colin Farrell will star in the adaptation of the Alexander Weinstein short story Saying Goodbye to Yang, which follows a father and daughter as they try to save the life of their robotic family member.

Theresa Park will produce via her Per Capita Productions, along with Cinereach.

Farrell will next be seen in Disney and Tim Burton's live-action adaptation of Dumbo. He is set for Guy Ritchie's action crime movie Bush, starring opposite Henry Golding and Charlie Hunnam, and the Jessica Chastain-fronted assassin movie Eve.

Kogonada is UTA and Gang Tyre.