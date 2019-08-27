Colin Farrell Teams With 'Favourite' Producer on Crime Drama 'The Ruin'

The film, adapted from Dervla McTiernan's novel, is the debut project for Farrell's new Chapel Place Productions banner.

Colin Farrell has launched his own banner Chapel Place Productions and has found his first project in the adaptation of Irish crime novel The Ruin.

The film will see Farrell — who runs Chapel Place Productions alongside his sister Claudine Farrell — reunited with The Lobster producer and former Element Pictures exec Lee Magiday, who produced last year's Oscar-winning The Favourite, under her newly founded Sleeper Films.

Together they have partnered with Australia’s Hopscotch Features to develop and produce Dervla McTiernan's debut novel, set in Galway and following detective Cormac Reilly as he is thrown back into a case from 20 years ago involving two children whose mother died of an overdose.

The Ruin is described as a twisting tale that delves into the dark heart of Ireland, examining police corruption and the abuses of the church through the eyes of the detective.

The book marked McTiernan’s debut novel and is the first in the Cormac Reilly series. It has been published in the United States, the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and Australia, where it was a top 10 best-seller. McTiernan followed up this success with its sequel, The Scholar, which was published in March 2019 to critical acclaim. The latest novel in the series, The Good Turn, will be published in 2020.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Dervla's page-turning novel to the screen, and we couldn't have better partners than Lee, Claudine and Colin," said Hopscotch's Troy Lum. "We all responded so strongly to the material, which is driven by a richly authentic protagonist — detective Cormac Reilly — and set in the unique beauty of the west coast of Ireland."

Added Magiday: "I’m excited to be working with Troy and Andrew and teaming up again with Colin and Claudine on such thought-provoking material. The Ruin is a brilliant debut — Dervla has created an atmospheric, resonant and intricately woven story with deeply affecting characters. It offers an intimate and compelling view of Galway, a city driven by its history."