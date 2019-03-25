STX Nabs Colin Firth-Starring 'The Secret Garden' for North America

Jack Thorne wrote the latest adaptation of the classic children's story.

STXfilms has picked up the North American rights to StudioCanal and Heyday Film's The Secret Garden.

Colin Firth and Julie Walters star in the adaptation of the classic children's story about a prickly and unloved 10-year-old girl (Dixie Egerickx) who is sent back to England to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven (Firth) on his remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors after the death of her parents. There, she begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after meeting her sickly cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst), who has been shut away in a wing of the house. Together, these two damaged, slightly misfit children heal each other through their discovery of a wondrous secret garden, lost in the grounds of Misselthwaite Manor.

Marc Munden directed from a screenplay by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child).

Paddington producers David Heyman and Rosie Alison are producing, with Jane Robertson co-producing.

Global Road Entertainment previously held the North American rights to the project out of last year's Cannes.

STX’s Jordan Lichtman and Carolyn Steinmetz negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio with Anna Marsh, exec vp of International Distribution and U.K. Managing Director at StudioCanal.