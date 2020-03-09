Colin Firth's Raindog Films Plots TV Push After Capital Injection

The production company has hired Trish D. Chetty to oversee its small-screen expansion.

Raindog Films, the U.K. production company set up by Colin Firth and former Sony Music CEO Ged Doherty, is planning to expand into TV following an investment from the U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund.

The investment was unveiled Monday by the fund's manager, Calculus Capital, and Stargrove Pictures. As part of the company's expansion into TV drama, music content and documentaries, writer and producer Trish D. Chetty has joined Raindog to oversee the strategic move into small screen content.

Financial details of the investment weren't disclosed, but the fund was launched last year in association with the British Film Institute and with an initial pot of £20 million ($26 million).

"The BFI works tirelessly to champion and support independent film and the wider UK screen industries, creating opportunities to train and develop new talent, to discover new voices and to ensure the highest ethical standards," said Firth. "We are delighted to receive investment from the U.K. Creative Content Fund which, although it operates independently, was an initiative of the BFI and its board."

Set up in 2012, Raindog has produced projects including Official Secrets directed by Gavin Hood, starring Keira Knightley and Matt Smith; Loving, directed by Jeff Nichols and starring Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga, for which she earned an Oscar nomination, and Eye in the Sky, directed by Gavin Hood and featuring Helen Mirren and Aaron Paul.

"We value our independence more than anything and this investment will allow us the freedom to develop little known extraordinary stories and to help them find a global audience with the right partners," said Doherty. "We are thrilled that Trish is joining us as she will bring a fresh perspective to everything we do."

Stargrove Pictures, whose team has overseen more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in investments in the creative industries, helped identify the opportunity to invest. As part of the deal, Stargrove Pictures CEO Stephen Fuss will join the board of Raindog Films.