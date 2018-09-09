Colin Kaepernick Praises NFL Players Who Took a Knee on Opening Day

"They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated," the former quarterback said.

Colin Kaepernick praised two players of the Miami Dolphins who took a knee during the National Anthem on Sunday, the opening of the regular season.

Kenny Stills and Albert Watson both protested during their team's game. They were the only two players during the early NFL games to take a knee.

"My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! 'Love is at the root of our resistance!'" Kaepernick tweeted.

The former NFL star re-ignited the protest firestorm when it was announced right before the start of the regular season that he would be the face of Nike's latest iteration of the Just Do It campaign.

Kaepernick was the first player to take a knee during the anthem in protest of African American inequality in America. Plenty of other players have since joined his actions.

The subject of protesting in such a manner has polarized the country. President Trump has made the issue one of his main talking points, calling any player who kneels a "son of a bitch."