Colin Kaepernick Strikes Deal With Audible for Upcoming Memoir

The audiobook platform has a multi-project deal with Kaepernick's publishing company.

Colin Kaepernick has struck a multi-project deal with Audible that will include the exclusive rights to release the audio version of his forthcoming memoir.

Through his Kaepernick Publishing, the activist and former NFL player will create original audio projects for Audible that focus on amplifying the voices of authors, creators and other public figures.

Kaepernick's upcoming memoir, which he will self-publish through Kaepernick Publishing in partnership with Melcher Media and with distribution by Two Rivers Distribution, will take readers through the life experiences that led him to risk his career as a quarterback in the NFL by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality against black people.

"My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning. I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action," Kaepernick said in a statement. "I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate black and brown voices who can empower future generations."

Added Rachel Ghiazza, senior vp content acquisition and development at Audible, "We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking creative venture with Kaepernick Publishing in which together we can elevate stories and perspectives that need to be heard."