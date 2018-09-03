Nike Unveils Colin Kaepernick Protest 'Just Do It' Ad

"Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

Colin Kaepernick on Monday unveiled a new Nike ad — and it is powerful.

In the ad, the former NFL quarterback is looking at the camera, and printed over the image is: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt."

Social media was alive almost immediately with a mixture of those who loved the move by Nike and supported it, and others who hated the ad and called for a boycott of the "anti-American" business.

Kaepernick has been a Nike athlete since 2011, but the Super Bowl QB has not played on a team since 2016.

Kaepernick created a national firestorm when he began kneeling during the National Anthem in an effort to protest African-American inequality in America.

Since then, a number of players on all teams have kneeled or raised a fist during the anthem for the same protest.

Donald Trump has made the kneeling one of his main talking points, going so far as to call any player who kneels a "son of a bitch" and demanding they be fired. Through his campaign, he also blasted networks for announcing they would not air that portion of the pre-game. That is the standard for most unless it is a special circumstance.

Last season, as the debate over protesting was burning ever hotter, the NFL and players' union defended the right for those who wanted to protest peacefully.