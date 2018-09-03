Nike Unveils Colin Kaepernick Protest 'Just Do It' Ad
"Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."
Colin Kaepernick on Monday unveiled a new Nike ad — and it is powerful.
In the ad, the former NFL quarterback is looking at the camera, and printed over the image is: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt."
Social media was alive almost immediately with a mixture of those who loved the move by Nike and supported it, and others who hated the ad and called for a boycott of the "anti-American" business.
Kaepernick has been a Nike athlete since 2011, but the Super Bowl QB has not played on a team since 2016.
Kaepernick created a national firestorm when he began kneeling during the National Anthem in an effort to protest African-American inequality in America.
Since then, a number of players on all teams have kneeled or raised a fist during the anthem for the same protest.
Donald Trump has made the kneeling one of his main talking points, going so far as to call any player who kneels a "son of a bitch" and demanding they be fired. Through his campaign, he also blasted networks for announcing they would not air that portion of the pre-game. That is the standard for most unless it is a special circumstance.
Last season, as the debate over protesting was burning ever hotter, the NFL and players' union defended the right for those who wanted to protest peacefully.
Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018