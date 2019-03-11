Colm Feore, Kelly McCormack Topline Untitled Sugar Daddy Drama (Exclusive)

Wendy Morgan directs a female-driven film about a young musician who works for a paid-dating service to fund her work, with disastrous results.

Umbrella Academy star Colm Feore and Kelly McCormack (Killjoys) are set to star in an untitled sugar baby drama from director Wendy Morgan.

McCormack plays Darren, an aspiring musician who works for a paid-dating website to find rich older men to fund her work.

The Canadian indie, earlier titled Sugar Daddy, sees Feore play an older client as Darren, juggling wealthy men as she competes in a highly sexualized music industry, faces a growing inner personal conflict she must resolve to find her true self.

The female-driven project has a script written by McCormack, is produced by Lauren Grant, Lori Lozinski and McCormack, while David Jenkins, Heather Laird, David Hudakoc, Mark Gingras and John Laing share the executive producer credits. "This story is unapologetic and uniquely female. At its core, it is about radical acceptance. Everyone involved has made a bold choice to take part in a shift in filmmaking towards the future," director Morgan said in a statement.

Amanda Brugel, Nicholas Campbell, Noam Jenkins, Aaron Ashmore, Ishan Dave, Tiio Horn and Jess Salgueiro also join the ensemble cast. "This is not a rise to fame story, it's the story of young woman's rise to self," McCormack said in her own statement.

"I wrote this film as a love letter to the dark ages, when things were less clear, and the power I wanted, I was giving away to get by. As a performer, I'm looking forward to burning it down," she added. Director Morgan has helmed music videos for top artists like Janelle Monae, Gnarls Barkley, and The Kills, before turning to helming TV commercials and series.

levelFILM is handling Canadian distribution for the indie. Feore is repped by The Gersh Agency and the Coronel Group.

McCormack is repped by Noble Caplan Abrams and Randy James Management. Morgan is repped by Vanguarde Artist Management, Untitled Films and Believe Media.