Colombia's 'Birds of Passage' Tops Miami Film Fest Awards

Directed by Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra, Colombia's bid for the 2019 Oscars took home the Grand Jury prize, while Billy Corben's 'Screwball' won the festival’s Audience Award.

Birds of Passage, Colombia's latest Oscar bid, has topped the 36th edition of the Miami Film Festival.

The stunning epic on the origins of the Colombian narcotics trade, directed by Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra, won the $40,000 Knight Marimbas Award, which will be split between Colombia's Ciudad Lunar Productions and the film's U.S. distributor The Orchard, who are currently releasing the film theatrically in select markets, including in Miami, beginning March 15th.

Sponsored by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the award is given to the film "that best exemplifies richness and resonance for cinema’s future, named for the marimba, a variation of the xylophone that produces a deeper, richer and more resonant tone," according to the festival's official announcement. The prize was presented by Grand Jury members Francesa Silvestri (The Florida Project), René Sampaio (Brazilian Western) and Tabaré Blanchard (Veneno).

The festival’s Audience Award for best feature film went to Toronto entry Screwball, produced by Miami-based Rakontur and directed by Billy Corben. A documentary that traces the roots of the recent high-profile Major League Baseball doping scandal to bizarre origins in shady south Florida tanning salons, the film is set for a major release from New York-based Greenwich Entertainment, and will open in Miami theaters on March 29th.

With more than 160 feature films and short films from more than 40 countries, the festival unveiled a new program called "Knight Heroes," focused on the emerging generation of South Florida filmmakers, and honored guests Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk), Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, co-writer of the acclaimed breakout hit Mandy.

Festival guests also included actress Patricia Clarkson, who sat down for a Q&A moderated by The Hollywood Reporter's Tatiana Siegel, where she discussed her experiences working on House of Cards.

The 36th edition of the Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival ran March 1–10.



Other festival awards included:

Knight Made in MIA Award

Best Feature: Pahokee (Ivette Lucas and Patrick Bresnan)

Best Short: Liberty(Faren Humes) / Six Degrees of Immigration (Jayme Gershe)

HBO Ibero-American Feature Film Award

Fireflies (Bani Khoshnoudi)

Jordan Ressler First Feature Award

Socrates (Alexandre Moratto)

Zeno Mountain Award

My Daughter Yoshiko (Brian Blum).

Rene Rodriguez Critics Award

The Nightingale (Jennifer Kent)

IMDbPro Short Film Award

The Orphan (Carolina Markowicz)

Audience Award for Best Short

The Rafter (Jose Navas)

Best Score

Mowg for Lee Chang- dong’s Burning,

Best Trailer

Joe Hackman for Knife+Heart

Honorable mentions for additional outstanding trailers

The Silence of Others (documentary)

Zenu (shorts).

Best Poster Design

Edel Rodriguez for Fragile

HBO Ibero-American Short Film Award

Brian Robau for This is Your Cuba

Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation CinemaSlam Competition 2019

Happy to Be Nappy (Xiao Che)

Cinemaslam Champion Award

Chess (Alejandro Gonzalez Valdes)