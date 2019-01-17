The Color Pink Enters the 2020 Presidential Race With Democratic Candidate Kirsten Gillibrand

The color pink has become synonymous with female activism, particularly with LGBT and women’s rights, but the hue has not been a part of a presidential race — until now.

The pink wave is heading to 2020.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) became the latest Democrat to announce her presidential candidacy for 2020 and, as part of her news, she also debuted her campaign logo, which incorporates the color pink.

The main image on her 2020 presidential website is a black-and-white photo of Gillibrand holding a mic and standing before a crowd, surrounded by white and hot pink lettering — a contrast to previous campaign logos. The senator’s website for New York Senate re-election was much more bland, using typical campaign colors: blue and white with a splash of golden yellow.

Generally, presidential candidates tend to stick with patriotic reds, whites and blues.

According to CNN, the history of pink has shifted in recent times. In the 19th century, the color was associated with daintiness and femininity. But in today’s culture, pink has become linked with the power of the women's march (think of the famous pussyhats in 2017) and is the main color used by Planned Parenthood and to promote National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with a pink ribbon as its symbol.

Gillibrand has always been a fan of pink, using it for different occasions, whether it be an article of clothing (she donned a fuchsia cardigan while speaking to the Women's March on Washington in 2017) or as the main color used on the cover of her 2018 children’s book Bold & Brave: Ten Heroes Who Won Women The Right to Vote.

Gillibrand chose the New York outpost of fashion brand Lingua Franca as the location for a November meet-and-greet for her book. The label is known for its $380 cashmere sweaters that can be customized with embroidered slogans and Reese Witherspoon, Connie Britton and other stars have used the knits for political proclamations such as "Poverty is Sexist" and"Time's Up"; Gillibrand chose a black sweater with “Stand Together” embroidered in pink and commented: “I love the fact that they are taking feminism into fashion."

The senator has always been an advocate for women’s rights and a supporter of the #MeToo movement. Now, with the color pink incorporated in her presidential candidacy, it seems that Gillibrand is hinting at the issues she plans to tackle and campaign for during her run.

Gillibrand becomes the second woman and senator, after U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), to join the presidential race.