Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Ducks Investor Question Over "Professional Presidential Basher" Seth Meyers

"It's not satire. It's un-American and borderline treasonous," a shareholder said of the 'Late Night' host.

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts on Monday dodged a question from an angry shareholder over NBC late night talk show host Seth Myers, who was branded a "professional presidential basher."

"In light of (Robert) De Niro's disgraceful performance at last night's Tony Awards, what can we do about professional presidential basher Seth Meyers?" Roberts was asked at one point during the Q&A portion of the company's online annual shareholders meeting.

"He does not do comedy. He attacks Trump, his family members and appointees like a vicious campaign opponent. It's not satire. It's un-American and borderline treasonous," the unnamed investor added about Meyers.

"(I) respect your opinion, you have a right to it and I thank you for expressing it. Beyond that, I have no comment at this time," Roberts answered before moving on to the next investor query.

De Niro on Sunday night earned a standing ovation from the Tony Awards audience when he walked onstage toward the end of the Tonys and stated, “Fuck Trump,” which was bleeped out of the telecast, before he introduced Bruce Springsteen for a performance of “My Hometown.”

The annual meeting took place against the backdrop of a possible play for 21st Century Fox assets by Comcast to create a cable behemoth, and a major merger battle with Disney.

But Roberts did not address directly the possible play for 21st Century Fox during the tightly controlled meeting, which for the third year running was a virtual online meeting, rather than a traditional general meeting where investors are present and can come to the microphone.

"As we discussed during our recent conference calls and webcast, opportunities arise for us to create more value for our shareholders like we did with NBCUniversal," Roberts said during prepared remarks. "Our current offer for Sky, as well as our announcement last month that we're also considering in advanced stages an offer for the businesses that Fox is selling are perfect examples of this," he added.

Comcast, which already runs NBCUniversal, is expected to make a possible play for the Fox assets so that a combined Universal-20th Century Fox film studio can compete better globally with Disney's movie production.

Comcast earlier made its previously planned $31 billion bid for Sky official, surpassing Fox's offer for the 61 percent stake in Sky that it doesn't currently own. Wall Street is watching closely to see whether Walt Disney's deal to purchase most of the assets of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion is now in jeopardy as Comcast makes a run to land prized assets like 20th Century TV and FX.

If Rupert Murdoch, who controls Fox along with his sons, James and Lachlan, wants to sell his company to the highest bidder, then Comcast and its offer, reportedly at around $60 billion, could be the best option.

Comcast earlier said it was preparing a "superior" all-cash bid to buy the assets Disney has proposed purchasing for $52.4 billion. Those include the film and TV studio, Fox's interest in the European pay-TV giant Sky, some TV stations and more.