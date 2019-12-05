Comcast Chief Diversity Officer David Cohen to Step Down

The executive will shift to a role as a counselor and adviser to CEO Brian Roberts and other executives at the company.

David L. Cohen, one of the top executives at Comcast and a close confidante of its CEO, Brian Roberts, will step down from his operational responsibilities at the company on Jan. 1, 2020. The company divulged the decision in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday morning.

Cohen will shift to a role as a counselor and adviser to Roberts and other executives at the firm.

Cohen, who is senior executive vice president and chief diversity officer of Comcast, had broad responsibilities at the cable and entertainment giant, overseeing corporate communications, public policy, regulatory and government affairs, lobbying, real estate, security and other functions.

He joined Comcast in 2002 and before that was a partner and chairman of the law firm Ballard Spahr Andrews & Ingersoll, LLP. He previously served as the chief of staff to Ed Rendell when he was mayor of Philadelphia. Cohen is also chairman of the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania.