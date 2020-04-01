Comcast, Fox Strike New Longterm Carriage Deal

The agreement will see Fox’s full suite of channels, including Fox News, FS1, Fox Business and Fox Deportes, as well as the local Fox television stations, remain available to Comcast cable subscribers.

Fox Corp. and Comcast have come to terms on a new long-term carriage agreement.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The deal is an important one for Fox, as Comcast is America’s largest cable provider, with more than 20 million pay-TV customers as of last quarter. Fox also renewed its carriage agreements with Dish and Charter in October 2019, locking in deals with three of the country's largest pay-TV providers in the past six months.

As the pandemic appears set to reshape the economy, the deal provides liquidity to Fox, access to the company’s popular programming to Comcast subs, all while avoiding blackouts that could hurt both companies.