Comcast Makes $31B Takeover Offer for Sky Official

The cable giant trumps an offer from 21st Century Fox, kicking off a potential bidding war.

U.S. cable giant and NBCUniversal owner Comcast on Wednesday made its unsolicited nearly $31 billion (£22 billion) takeover bid for European pay TV giant Sky official, possibly setting off a bidding war with 21st Century Fox.

"We are delighted to be formalizing our offer for Sky today," said Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts. "We have long believed Sky is an outstanding company and a great fit with Comcast. Sky has a strong business, excellent customer loyalty, and a valued brand. It is led by a terrific management team."

Fox in a statement said that it "notes the announcement made by Comcast Corporation of a firm intention to make an offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Sky plc," adding that it "remains committed to its recommended cash offer for Sky announced on 15th December 2016 and is currently considering its options." Concluded Fox: "A further announcement will be made in due course."

Comcast had on Feb. 27 outlined its "possible" offer, which is now firm and trumps an offer from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, which was made in December 2016. Under the British takeover code, companies need to have financing lined up for a deal and fulfill certain other requirements before they can make a formal offer like Comcast has now done.

NBCUniversal's parent company on Wednesday confirmed that its all-cash offer was, as previously signaled, for £12.50 per share, which is a 16 percent premium to Fox's existing bid of £10.75 per share.

Comcast said that it intends to make the following commitments regarding Sky and investment in the U.K.: 1. maintain annual expenditure in Sky News for 10 years, "at a level not less than incurred in Sky’s 2017 financial year;" 2. establish an editorial Sky News board with the responsibility to ensure the editorial independence of Sky News for 10 years; 3. maintain Sky’s U.K. headquarters in Osterley for five years; and 4. "not acquire any majority interest in UK newspapers for five years."

Additionally, Comcast reaffirmed the following "statements of intention" that it had previously given: "Continue to support the creative industries in the UK and increase investment in U.K. film and TV production; support innovation in the U.K. by continuing to support Sky’s technology hub in Leeds; continue to support young people in the U.K. by maintaining Sky’s Software Engineering Academy scheme; and continue to support Sky’s local community sports programs in the U.K."

A deal for Sky would expand Comcast’s international footprint to "more effectively compete in the rapidly changing and intensely competitive entertainment and communications landscape," the cable giant previously said. It reiterated that notion on Wednesday, saying: "Comcast believes that, combined, Comcast and Sky will create a business equipped to compete more effectively in a rapidly changing and highly competitive industry."

Sky's independent board members are expected to now review the Comcast bid, and Fox will have to decide whether it wants to increase its offer. At the same time, Walt Disney, which has agreed to buy large parts of Fox, may also consider making an offer for Sky.

Sky's stock was up about 3 percent right after the Comcast update.

“We think Sky is an outstanding company," said Roberts at the end of February in unveiling the planned offer. "It has 23 million customers and leading positions in the U.K., Italy, and Germany. Sky has been a consistent innovator in its use of technology to deliver a fantastic viewing experience and has a proud record of investment in news and programming."

Fox has long owned a 39 percent stake in Sky and offered to buy the remaining 61 percent in December 2016. Its bid has been dogged by a long-running regulatory review in Britain. Regulators have especially been expressing concern about the future of Sky News and the influence of the Murdoch family that controls Fox. In reaction to that, Fox has in recent weeks offered new concessions, including an extended commitment to U.K. news channel Sky News, to seal regulatory approval of the deal.

Just before Disney unveiled its $52.4 billion takeover deal for various entertainment businesses of Fox in December, Comcast had also been looking to make an offer, but bowed out, saying it never got a full chance in the process.

Some analysts still believe Comcast could end up submitting an offer to Fox to rival Disney. "Given how frustrated Comcast was following their original interest in Fox being ignored, our gut sense is that Comcast is hoping their Sky proposal opens a larger conversation with Fox," said BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield in a recent report.