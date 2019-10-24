NBCUniversal Earnings Rise Slightly Despite Lower Film, Cable Networks Results

The Steve Burke-led entertainment arm of Comcast had tough comparisons with the year-ago period when its film releases included 'Jurassic World' and it aired the soccer World Cup and the Ryder Cup.

Cable giant Comcast on Thursday reported slightly higher third-quarter earnings for entertainment unit NBCUniversal, despite tough comparisons with the year-ago period, and European pay TV giant Sky, which the company acquired late last year.

Comcast shares rose in pre-market trading.

Comcast, led by chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, said NBCUniversal, overseen by CEO Steve Burke, recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the profitability metric the company uses, of $2.09 billion in the latest quarter, up 1.6 percent from the year-ago period. NBCUniversal's quarterly revenue fell 3.5 percent though to $8.30 billion.

Comcast's entertainment arm had tough comparisons with the year-ago period when its film releases included Jurassic World and it aired the soccer World Cup on Telemundo and the Ryder Cup on NBC. In the latest quarter, the film division's main release was Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, with Downton Abbey and Good Boys also among the theatrical offerings.

At Sky, adjusted EBITDA rose 38.3 percent on a pro forma basis, or 46.0 percent when assuming constant currencies, despite a 4.2 percent revenue drop to $4.6 billion. Sky's content revenue jumped 15.4 percent to $315 million, "reflecting monetization of our slate of original programming," including Patrick Melrose, and "the wholesaling of sports programming." Advertising revenue fell 13.8 percent to $446 million, "reflecting an unfavorable impact from a change in legislation related to gambling advertisements in the U.K. and Italy, as well as overall market weakness."

Sky's pro forma total customer relationships decreased by 99,000 to 23.9 million in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Comcast's cable systems recorded a video subscriber loss of 238,000 in the third quarter, while adding 379,000 broadband subscribers.

Film unit revenue dropped 6.2 percent to $1.7 billion in the third quarter due to a 28.5 percent decline in home entertainment and an 8.8 percent decrease in theatrical revenue. Theatrical revenue reflected "the volume and strength of releases in last year's third quarter, including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, partially offset by the performance of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in this year's third quarter," the company said. Adjusted EBITDA in the film unit was down 8.7 percent at $195 million as the lower revenue was partially offset by lower programming and production costs.

Broadcast TV unit revenue fell 9.1 percent to $2.2 billion in the third quarter amid lower advertising and content licensing revenue, partially offset by increased distribution and other revenue. Ad revenue decreased 12.1 percent, "primarily due to the absence of revenue generated by Telemundo's broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia." Adjusted EBITDA for the unit increased 5.1 percent to $338 million though as the lower revenue was more than offset by lower programming and production costs, primarily due to Telemundo's broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Cable networks unit revenue dropped 2.8 percent to $2.8 billion in the third quarter due to lower content licensing and other revenue, partially offset by higher distribution revenue, which the firm said was "primarily due to contractual rate increases and the timing of contract renewals, partially offset by a decline in subscribers." Advertising revenue was unchanged as higher rates were offset by ratings declines. Adjusted EBITDA in the unit was down 0.4 percent to $955 million as the lower revenue was partially offset by a decrease in programming and production costs.

"We delivered excellent results in the third quarter, surpassing 55 million customer relationships and generating strong pro forma growth in adjusted EBITDA and double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share," Roberts said. "We continued our long track record of highly-profitable growth, while also investing in our businesses to further strengthen our leading competitive position. Cable had its highest third-quarter broadband net additions in 10 years, which drove its best quarterly net additions in total customer relationships on record; NBC ranked #1 in primetime for the sixth consecutive 52-week season; and Sky’s channels had a 10 percent increase in household viewership."



