Comcast Promotes Jennifer Khoury to Chief Comms Officer

Comcast has named Jennifer Khoury chief communications officer, the conglomerate said Thursday.

Khoury will succeed D’Arcy Rudnay, who is retiring after 16 years with the company. Rudnay will remain with Comcast through the end of the year as a senior adviser.

In addition, Adam Miller will become senior executive vp of Comcast Corporation, while also retaining his exec vp of NBCUniversal role.

In her new role, Khoury will report to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Miller, and will have oversight of external and internal corporate communications for the cable giant.

Khoury is a more than 20 year vteran of the company, leading comms for the company’s cable unit, and digital communications, among other areas.

“This well-deserved promotion will come as no surprise to those who know and have worked with Jenn,” Roberts said in a statement. “Her strategic vision and deep knowledge of the company and the industry has earned her the respect and support of our entire management team.”

“D’Arcy created our corporate brand and has led our communications strategy through some of the most important milestones in our history,” he added of Rudnay. “We’ve been side-by-side through game-changing acquisitions, including NBCUniversal and Sky, industry-shaping technological innovations, and an incredible period of growth. D’Arcy has been a trusted partner to me for nearly two decades and her impact on our company cannot be overstated.”