Comcast's Second-Quarter NBCU, Sky Earnings Rise

Cable giant Comcast, led by chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, on Thursday reported higher second-quarter earnings for entertainment unit NBCUniversal and European pay TV giant Sky, which the company acquired late last year.

NBCUniversal recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the profitability metric the company uses, of $2.32 billion, up 8.1 percent. The entertainment arm posted higher EBITDA across all its units, including the film division, which posted lower box office for the period. Quarterly revenue declined 0.8 percent to $8.2 billion.

"NBCUniversal successfully completed another record upfront, highlighted by overall volume up 10 percent to nearly $7 billion and a double-digit price increase at NBC Prime," the company highlighted.

At Sky, adjusted EBITDA rose 13.4 percent. Total customer relationships increased 4.4 percent to 24 million, including net additions of 304,000 in the latest quarter, a 197,000 improvement from the second quarter of 2018.

Comcast's cable systems recorded a video subscriber loss of 224,000, but their broadband subscriber base increased by 209,000.

"I am very pleased with our terrific second quarter results and the continued, successful execution of our strategy," Roberts said. "Each of our businesses demonstrated healthy growth in adjusted EBITDA, contributing to a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings per share. Our company’s consistent, profitable growth is fueled by our leading scale in direct customer relationships and premier content. We now have nearly 55 million high-value direct customer relationships, including the 456,000 net additions in the second quarter, and a vast library of intellectual property and new productions that are extremely popular across generations and geographies. Our teams throughout the company continue to collaborate to make themselves and each other even stronger, and I’m excited about our growth opportunities ahead."

Comcast has unveiled plans to launch a free NBCUniversal streaming service in 2020 and recently said that NBC cult favorite The Office will leave Netflix when its current deal with the streamer expires at the end of 2020 to exclusively stream on the forthcoming direct-to-consumer platform. NBCU's streaming platform will retain exclusive domestic streaming rights to The Office for five years, paying $100 million per year to stream the series after outbidding Netflix.

NBCUniversal on Thursday said that its film unit revenue fell nearly 15 percent to $1.5 billion in the second quarter, primarily due to a 53 percent drop in theatrical revenue, "reflecting the strength of releases in last year's second quarter, including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, partially offset by the performance of The Secret Life of Pets 2 in this year's second quarter." Adjusted EBITDA in the film unit still jumped 33 percent to $183 million, driven by "lower programming and production costs."

Broadcast TV unit revenue edged up 0.5 percent to $2.4 billion in the second quarter thanks to higher distribution and other revenue, partially offset by lower advertising and content licensing revenue. Distribution and other revenue increased nearly 15 percent, primarily due to higher retransmission consent fees. Ad revenue fell 4.2 percent though, "primarily due to the absence of revenue generated by Telemundo's broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia." Excluding the World Cup, ad revenue increased in the mid-single-digits range, "reflecting higher pricing, partially offset by audience ratings declines." Adjusted EBITDA in the broadcast unit rose 28 percent to $534 million, driven by lower programming and production costs.

Cable networks unit revenue increased 2.5 percent to $2.9 billion in the second quarter thanks to higher distribution and content licensing and other revenue. Distribution revenue rose more than 3 percent due to contractual rate increases and the timing of contract renewals, partially offset by a decline in pay TV subscribers. Advertising revenue was unchanged from the prior-year period, "reflecting higher rates, offset by audience ratings declines." Adjusted EBITDA in the cable networks unit increased slightly more than 2 percent to $1.2 billion as the higher revenue was partially offset by higher programming and production costs.