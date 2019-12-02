Comcast's Sky Developing 14-Stage Studio Complex North of London

It promises over 2,000 new jobs and $3.9 billion production investment in the U.K. creative sector.

Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky said Tuesday it would invest in building a new 32-acre TV and film studio with 14 sound stages at Elstree, which is just north of London and also home to the Elstree Studios.

Promising "a huge boost to Britain’s creative sector," it said the studio would lead to the creation of more than 2,000 new jobs, "help fuel the local economy" and "generate an additional £3 billion of production investment in the U.K.’s creative economy over the first five years of operation from Sky, NBCUniversal and other producers," or $3.9 billion.

The studio will house 14 sound stages and wants to "become a new home for the best of British and European creative talent." Sky also said it was "committed to supporting the next generation of young and diverse creative talent and will use Sky Studios Elstree to build on its existing work."

The proposed development "represents a significant new investment in the U.K. and European creative economy and will be made with the backing of Sky’s new owner Comcast and in partnership with sister company NBCUniversal," the company highlighted.

Subject to planning consent, the studio is expected to open in 2022 and will be able "to facilitate the production of several films and TV shows simultaneously, with each of the 14 sound stages covering over 20,000 square feet." The studio will be designed to include production offices, a set construction workshop, a screening cinema and state-of-the-art post-production and digital facilities.

Sky said it was in the process of finalizing a detailed design of the scheme and expects to submit a formal planning application early next year.

Said Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch: "Sky Studios Elstree will play a pivotal role in bringing the wealth of U.K. and European talent and creativity to the world. We know our customers love our award-winning Sky originals like Chernobyl, and our investment in Sky Studios Elstree will enable us to bring more unique stories to more viewers.”

Roger Morris, managing director of Elstree Studios, said: "Sky Studios Elstree will be of immense importance to the U.K. Film and Television industry – it will not only boost the local economy of Hertsmere and Hertfordshire, but will also have a major impact on the U.K.’s creative sector as a whole. We are extremely proud that Sky Studios Elstree has chosen to locate near us, and we look forward to working closely with them.”