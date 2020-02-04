Comcast's Sky Pledges to Become Carbon Neutral by 2030

The European pay TV giant says "every Sky original production, TV channel, show and film" will as part of the initiative remove emissions to fight climate change.

Comcast-owned pan-European pay TV giant Sky on Tuesday pledged to become net zero carbon by 2030 to fight climate change "by cutting the emissions created from the use of its products, its suppliers across the world and by its business."

Companies committing to carbon neutrality target to get to a point where they cause no net release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere by becoming more energy efficient and offsetting the remaining carbon output via various initiatives.

Sky said it would make "every Sky original production, TV channel, show and film net zero carbon,” make its tech products more energy efficient, transforming its 5,000 company vehicles to create a zero emissions fleet and “by planting trees, mangroves and seagrass to absorb the carbon it can’t cut … yet."

Sky promised that its planned Sky Studios Elstree, which will be located just outside London, would be "the most sustainable production facilities in the world."

Said Jeremy Darroch, group CEO of Sky: "We are entering a critical decade on the long road to climate recovery, and all businesses have the opportunity to accelerate progress and become part of the solution. Every business depends on and is fundamentally connected to the environment, and we have a responsibility to protect it. We need to take action now – because the world can’t wait."

He added: "We’re on the journey, and we want to bring everyone with us. Sky Zero will transform our business, advocate for change and inspire our 24 million customers to go zero."

The topic of carbon neutrality has been a topic in the broader U.K. media and entertainment industry. The British Academy for Sunday's BAFTA Awards in London, for example, ditched goodie bags and focused on sustainable food and other initiatives to ensure that the ceremony was carbon neutral.