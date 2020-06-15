The pay TV powerhouse says it reached that goal for all its 2019 originals commissioned in Britain, including 'Chernobyl,' making it is the first U.K. TV company to do so.

Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky said its U.K. originals were carbon neutral for 2019 and committed to keeping things that way going forward.

Sky, which previously committed to reaching net zero carbon status company-wide by 2030, said this makes it the "first broadcaster" in Britain's albert consortium to achieve this status. It also spoke of its "determination to be the most sustainable media and entertainment company in Europe."

Said Sky group CEO Jeremy Darroch: "We are entering a critical decade on the long road to climate recovery, and all businesses have the opportunity to accelerate progress and become part of the solution. ... And already in 2019, we became the first broadcaster to offset the emissions to of all our U.K.-commissioned Sky originals – an important milestone on our path to net zero carbon."

Sky said it cut "emissions from its business operations, suppliers and customers using its tech products, by at least 50 percent" and develop "one of the most sustainable film and TV studios" in the world, Sky Studios Elstree, which is part of Sky Studios, near London.

In terms of its original productions, Sky said it received the carbon neutral certification for all its 41 U.K.-commissioned originals in the latest calendar year, including such hits as Chernobyl and Brassic. "This has been achieved through the measurement, reduction and offsetting of emissions from all of Sky’s U.K.-commissioned original productions from third-party producers and Sky Studios," the company said.