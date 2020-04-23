Comcast's Sky Studios Takes Stake in Brit Scripted Banner The Lighthouse

Founded in 2019 by former BBC Studios drama execs Hilary Salmon, Radford Neville and Nick Betts, The Lighthouse is currently working on an adaptation of Howard Marks' cult autobiography 'Mr. Nice.'

Sky Studios, the production arm of Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky, has taken a minority stake in new U.K. scripted indie banner The Lighthouse.

Launched in late 2019, The Lighthouse was founded by a trio of former BBC Studios veterans in Hilary Salmon, its former head of drama; Radford Neville, previously managing director of drama; and Nick Betts, BBC Studios' first managing director of scripted.

The Lighthouse already has a number of projects in development, including an adaptation of Howard Marks' cult autobiography Mr. Nice, a co-production with Independent Film Company and written by Neil Forsyth. Salmon will also be an exec producer on AMC's upcoming drama series 61st Street, written by Peter Moffat.

"Hilary, Radford and Nick are three of the most renowned drama players in the broadcast field today," said Sky Studios CEO Gary Davey. "They share our vision to make thought-provoking, relevant dramas for audiences both in the U.K. and worldwide. We’re delighted to be working with such a first-class team with an impeccable track record in making brilliant dramas for audiences across the world."

Added Sky's director of drama Cameron Roach: "We look forward to working closely with The Lighthouse team as we evolve the Sky Studios slate. They have an exceptional track record and brilliant talent relationships, which will be important in supporting our ambitions going forward. We’re really thrilled about this partnership."

Lighthouse founders Salmon, Neville and Betts, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sky Studios. Being backed by an ambitious European broadcaster and global distributor whilst retaining the creative freedom to pursue a wide range of exciting projects really is the perfect combination. From day one, they recognized the strengths of The Lighthouse team and shared our ambition to make intelligent, authentic, modern dramas that audiences will love."