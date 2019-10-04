CULTURE Comedian Andy Dick Pleads Not Guilty to Groping Driver 3:17 PM PDT 10/4/2019 by the Associated Press FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery Prosecutors allege he groped a driver 18 months ago in West Hollywood. Comedian Andy Dick has pleaded not guilty to groping a driver from a ride-hailing service. Dick entered the plea Friday in Los Angeles. to one count of misdemeanor sexual battery. Prosecutors allege he groped a driver 18 months ago in West Hollywood. His representative declined to comment. Dick, a 53-year-old native of Charleston, S.C., who starred in the 1990s sitcom NewsRadio, has been a popular and sometimes problematic guest on radio and TV shows, known for his erratic, over-the-top behavior. He has been arrested and sued over several other groping accusations through the years, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar. Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion program. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME the Associated Press THRnews@thr.com @thr