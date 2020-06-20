Comedian D.L. Hughley Hospitalized After Passing Out During Stand-Up Performance

A Twitter video posted Friday evening shows Hughley's speech starting to slur before slumping over on his stool and falling to the ground.

Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized Friday night after he passed out onstage during a stand-up performance at Nashville’s Zanies comedy club.

"He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts," Hughley's representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

A Twitter video posted Friday evening captured Hughley performing a comedy routine as part of a Juneteenth virtual fundraiser, his speech beginning to slur, and then slumping over on his stool before falling to the ground. According to the video, a man came onstage to help Hughley before he collapsed and then a team of men appeared to help him up and leave the stage.

Fellow comic Jay Washington took to Twitter on Saturday to share he'd spoken with someone close to Hughley and "he is doing fine now." Additionally, DJ Vlad, CEO of VladTV.com, wrote on Twitter that he has spoken to Hughley and he "is ok."

Hughley is best known for hosting BET’s ComicView from 1992-1993, starring in the ABC comedy The Hughleys and appearing as a featured comedian in Spike Lee’s The Original Kings of Comedy. Recently, he’s appeared on The Comedy Get Down and NBC’s series Heartbeat.