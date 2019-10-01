Paris Fashion Week: Comedian Crashes Chanel Runway Show

Gigi Hadid escorted the comedian, known as Marie S’Infiltre, off the stage.

A spectator crashed the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, jumping onto the runway and walking with the models at the Grand Palais.

French comedian Marie Benoliel, known as Marie S’Infiltre to her 200,000 Instagram followers, jumped onto the runway while wearing a black and white tweed suit and hat. After she finished the walk, model Gigi Hadid confronted her and escorted her off stage by placing her hand on Benoliel's shoulder.

Video footage also shows two men in black walking through the crowd to track her down. Benoliel also crashed Etam's lingerie show during Paris Fashion Week, but wrote on Instagram that she wanted to take on a more difficult target.

"So today I wanted to aim for the impossible: the Chanel show," she wrote on Instagram in French, further boasting of infiltrating "the most prestigious catwalk in the world" during an homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld. The comedian teased, "Gigi darling, are you recovering from our fight backstage?"

Sister Bella Hadid posted on Instagram that Gigi's move was "iconic." Fashion editor and Chanel collaborator Carine Roitfeld wrote, "Gigi saves the finale of the Chanel show from a catwalk crasher!"