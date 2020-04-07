Comedian Vic Henley Dies at 57

"The world loved Vic for the smile and laughter he brought to us all," his niece says.

Comedian Victor "Vic" Henley, a frequent guest on the Opie and Anthony radio show, has died, according to his niece. He was 57.

A rep for Henley could not be reached for comment, but according to a social media post from his niece, Henley died Monday after suffering a pulmonary embolism over the weekend.

"The world loved Vic for the smile and laughter he brought to us all," she wrote. "The amount of venues he performed in around the country and being nominated eight times for Comedian of the Year tells you a small amount of the respect he had in his industry of work. He showed us all how much he loved us by how he showed up for each one of us every single day."

In a lengthy post to Twitter, Gregg "Opie" Hughes remembered the comedian, his friend, as one of the kindest people he ever knew.

"Loved doing radio with him but loved even more our friendship. The long hilarious knowledgeable phone calls. The long walks home after doing the radio show ending in the middle of Central Park where I would turn left and he right," Hughes wrote. "As we parted he would shout, "you're not suppose to make new friends at our age." Always happy, rarely sad. @VicHenley never had a bad word to say about anyone. His laugh/giggle was so contagious which you wanted to be around. Music knowledge second to none."

Among his numerous credits, Henley appeared Comedy Central Presents series and The Stand-Up Show.

"Fun to try to stump @VicHenley on his music knowledge which was near impossible. Bring up any topic and he had a wealth of knowledge on it. Learned something interesting every time I was in his presence. A great hilarious storyteller," Hughes wrote. "Just an incredible loss to his family, friends and the comedy community. The world is less lovable today. Thanks so.much for your friendship my brother. R I P @VicHenley."