PGA Awards: 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,' Star Wars VR Series Win Shortform, Innovation Prizes

The winners were announced at a nominees celebration Thursday night at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles.

The Producers Guild of America revealed the winners in two more categories — shortform and the inaugural Innovation Award — at a nominees celebration in Los Angeles Thursday night ahead of the 2020 PGA Awards.

The 11th season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee won the shortform award, while Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I won the guild's inaugural Innovation Award, given to a "noteworthy, impactful new media program that significantly elevates the audience's viewing experience."

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee beat out fellow nominees Billy on the Street With Billy Eichner, the fifth season of Born This Way, the third season of Creating Saturday Night Live and the first season of Under a Rock With Tig Notaro.

Vader Immortal beat out fellow nominees 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure; Artificial; Black Mirror: Bandersnatch; Bonfire; Cosmos Within Us; Eleven Eleven; First Man VR; How to Train Your Dragon: Fly With Toothless VR; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour; Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando; Mesmerica; Tree VR; and You vs. Wild.

These early winners come after the PGA announced the winners in its children's and sports categories at a separate nominees night event in New York on Monday.

The winners in the remaining PGA Awards categories, spanning film and TV, will be announced at the 31st annual PGA Awards ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, where the PGA will also honor Ted Sarandos, Marta Kauffman, Octavia Spencer, Bombshell and Plan B's Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.