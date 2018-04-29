Comedians Defend Michelle Wolf Amid Criticism Over Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jokes at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Rosie O'Donnell tweeted that "wolf was perfect prepared and poignant. comics r truth tellers - deal with it."

A slew of comedians are coming to Michelle Wolf's defense after she drew criticism from political pundits following her comments about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Sanders, who was in attendance and seated on the dais as Wolf made her comments, was mocked for her job performance and also for her appearance.

"Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited because I’m not sure what we’re going to get: a press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams," the comedian said during the event. She also compared the press secretary to the villainous, dour Aunt Lydia from The Handmaid's Tale and made comments about Sanders' makeup, saying, "She burns facts then uses that ash to create the perfect smoky eye."

While the likes of MSNBC's Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman and Fox News correspondent Ed Henry were quick to criticize Wolf, many of her fellow comedians rushed to her defense, arguing that she had not attacked Sanders' looks.

"NO ONE MADE FUN OF HER LOOKS," tweeted Andy Richter.

Kumail Nanjiani and Kathy Griffin — herself no stranger to controversy after posing for a photoshoot last year with a bloody prop of President Donald Trump's head landed her in hot water — also took issue with critics of Wolf's comments.

"They call you liars. They call Mexicans rapists. They call Muslims murderers. They support white supremacists. But someone calls them out on what they do, & suddenly they’re heroes for not walking out," Nanjiani tweeted in response to Haberman's comments.

Replying to a tweet from Politico's Jake Sherman stating, "Being mean isn't funny," Griffin wrote, "Please point us to the tweets where you said something like this about the President of the United States when he was attacking people at rallies and his supporters were laughing... IT WAS A ROAST."

Griffin added: "Sarah Huckabee Sanders lies to the American people almost every day and defends the lies, incompetence and cruel behavior of the most unqualified and embarrassing President in modern times. You think the jokes last night were harsh? Wait until history has its way with her."

Jimmy Kimmel also chimed in: "Dear "the media" - @michelleisawolf was FUNNY. Hire a juggler next year."

David Alan Grier tweeted his praise of Wolf's performance overall: "Bravo! Michelle Wolfe was breathing fire last night! She went deep in tha PAINT! Hahaaaaaaaaaa! She was funny as hell!"

Judd Apatow, himself a former stand-up comedian who recently returned to the comedy stage, retweeted Grier and others who came to Wolf's defense. Apatow also added his own thoughts: "She is definitely not funny if you are fine with a President who grabs pussy and lies daily, is a racist and sells us out to the Russians. Then it was clearly unfunny from that perspective.If you are fed up with the madness and hatred and corruption of Trump then it’s was funny."

When NBC's Andrea Mitchell tweeted that Wolf should apologize to Huckabee Sanders, several bold-faced names replied to her in disagreement.

Rosie O'Donnell replied by writing, in part: "wolf was perfect prepared and poignant. comics r truth tellers - deal with it." Jane Lynch wrote: "Nope. No apology. Our house is on FIRE." And Chrissy Teigen responded: "after everything this administration has said and done to the American people with no apology? are you fucking kidding me???? this has to be a joke."

Modern Family exec producer Danny Zuker added: "Shame on @michelleisawolf for offending all those good people who are somehow not offended by a president who bragged about sexual assault and walking into the dressing rooms of teen beauty contestants and who also raped his wife. You should apologize!"

Meanwhile, not all comedians were rushing to Wolf's defense. Comic Dennis Miller had a different take: "What a horrid human being Michelle Wolf is. I’m going to read up on her over the next couple of days and I will have a few brutally mean jokes about her by Wednesday."