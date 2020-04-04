Comedians Take Part in Laugh Aid Livestream Raising Money for Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund

"We need to support these people that put a smile on strangers' faces," Howie Mandel said during the charity event raising money for comedians affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a few laughs could do the world good — and comedians including Adam Sandler, Howie Mandel, Whitney Cummings and more are offering just that during the Laugh Aid livestream.

The six-hour charity event began Saturday afternoon, focused on gathering donations for Comedy Gives Back's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund that aims to assist comedians struggling during the virus crisis. As of this post, over $290,000 has been raised and donations can be given at cc.com/laughaid.

Howie Mandel, one of many hosts for the event, stressed that "we need laughter... laughter is, as everybody says, the best medicine" and that Laugh Aid will be a huge support to out-of-work comics. "We need to support these people that put a smile on strangers' faces."

Iliza Shlesinger appeared with chef husband Noah Galuten to cook a hearty quarantine meal, sourkraut and beans, while joking that the the stream of comedians on webcams looked like "a bunch of moms trying to broadcast."

Bob Saget and Whitney Cummings, who also helped with hosting duties, mentioned how interesting Laugh Aid had been in terms of looking into famous comedian homes — especially Mandel's. "My favorite part of the show was how Howie Mandel was trying to find the shittiest part of his house to look relatable," Cummings quipped.

During Drew Carey's appearance, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? host taught improvisational games to Cummings, saying they could offer entertainment for those quarantined at home. Cummings, sarcastically unsure of her skill, said "I'm afraid I'm about to set women back 80 years."

Cummings, joined by Bert Kreischer (with six feet of distance between them), also checked in with Adam Sandler, who said he has been spending his quarantined time staying up until early in the morning with his two children.

Laugh Aid is set to stream for six hours on Saturday through Twitch, Twitter, Comedy Central’s YouTube channel, Facebook, and the Laugh Lounge app. An audio version will be available afterward on Spotify and SiriusXM.

The livestream will also feature Bill Burr, Marc Maron, David Spade, Dane Cook, Jim Gaffigan, Patton Oswalt, Ray Romano, Jeff Ross, Anthony Jeselnik, Tom Papa, Amanda Seales, Jessica Kirson, The Sklar Brothers, Bert Kreischer, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and more.

Watch Laugh Aid's livestream below.