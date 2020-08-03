Comedy Central, Edinburgh Fringe Unveil Comedians for Stand-Up Specials

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which takes over the Scottish city's stages and streets every August, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Comedy Central at the Comedy Store' star Jamali Maddix will host the series.

ViacomCBS' Comedy Central International and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society on Monday unveiled the up-and-coming talent that will be featured in a recently announced series of stand-up comedy specials with a "virtual audience."

Comedy Central at the Comedy Store star Jamali Maddix will host the series of 10 seven-minute long episodes.

The performers will be Joanne McNally, Thanyia Moore, Leo Reich, Helen Bauer, Travis Jay, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Christopher Bliss, Wayne Mazadza, Jamie D’Souza and Kuan-Wen.

The Fringe, considered the world's largest arts festival, typically takes place in August and includes stand-up comedy and other stage productions. But organizers this year called off the event along with Edinburgh's other August festivals, including its book fest, the Edinburgh International Festival and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The series will air across Comedy Central International’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram channels on weeknights starting Aug. 17, with a special linear highlights episode on Aug. 28 on Comedy Central U.K. that will also roll out internationally shortly thereafter.

The series is created by executive producers Rebecca Hewett and Craig Orr and development producer Emerald Paston for Comedy Central International and executive producer Chris Jones and producer Leah Draws for production firm Electric Robin.

The stand-up sets were pre-recorded in July in front of a "live virtual audience made up of individuals and households hand-picked from the Fringe community and beyond," the partners said.