Comedy Central Orders Bobby Moynihan Animated Digital Series

'Loafy' is also being developed as a pilot for linear television.

Comedy Central is adding to its digital lineup.

The cable network has ordered web series Loafy starring Bobby Moynihan and given another season to Stoopid Buddy Stoodios' Blark and Son with an eye for adapting both projects into linear TV shows.

Loafy, which hails from Propagate Content's Big Breakfast, is an animated comedy about a weed-dealing manatee that runs a drug empire from his tang at the Center Park Zoo. The Saturday Night Live alum is the creator, writer and executive producer on the series. He also voices the main character.

In addition to giving shortform Loafy an eight-episode season, Comedy Central has also given eight new episodes and a TV pilot script order to Blark and Son, a comedy about a single dad and his internet-addicted son. The show was developed by creator Ben Bayouth and head writer Adam Aseraf, who also executive produces alongside Stoopid Buddy's Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters.

"We are so excited for both of these series as we continue add original content to our growing digital portfolio," said Comedy Central vp digital original development Steve Elliott. "It's a great opportunity to work with Adam and Ben again after the success of the first season of Blark and Son. And clearly, now more than ever, the world needs a weed-dealing manatee and more Bobby Moynihan — not necessarily in that order."

Comedy Central owner Viacom has been working to build the social and digital presence of its linear television brands. The cable network grew its video views by 41 percent to 6.7 billion during the fiscal year. Its digital series include Between the Scenes, which shows outtakes from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and documentary shorts-focused Mini Mocks.