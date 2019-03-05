Comedy Central Short-Form Series 'Comedians Solve World Problems' Gets U.S. Version

The Viacom network and Viacom Digital Studios International will also roll out the series, featuring comedians discussing big issues, in nine other territories.

Viacom's Comedy Central International is taking its digital short-form series Comedians Solve World Problems to the U.S. and nine other territories with localized versions.

The comedy network and Viacom Digital Studios International (VDSI) will roll out the series, featuring comedians discussing big issues through a comedic lens, in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Germany/Switzerland/Austria, France, Spain, the Benelux countries, South Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Asia.

These localized orders follow the success of the series’ first season, which was produced by Comedy Central International for the U.K. and was also available across Southern and Western Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific, as well as Central and Eastern Europe. The first season, with episodes that ran between 1 and 3 minutes, generated more than 5 million total views.

The U.S. remake greenlight marks a first for any Comedy Central International short-form series.

Each episode will feature two comedians, with up to 20 total comics from each territory getting the spotlight. The show will run on Comedy Central's digital and social platforms in local markets, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat, beginning in March. In Asia, the series will also be featured on the linear channel.

Comedy Central said the U.S. and Asia have completed production of the series with five and 10 episodes, respectively. The other regions are either nearing completion of production or are in pre-production, with the Benelux area slated for production later this year. Across all regions, a portion of the episodes will feature one unspecified world problem, with the remaining episodes focusing on local news and issues.

Together with VDSI, Comedy Central plans to produce 20 additional short-form series this year.