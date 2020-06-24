Common, Jonny Lee Miller Join Keke Palmer in Thriller 'Alice'

Inspired by true events, the project centers on a woman in servitude in 1800s Georgia who escapes to discover that it's really 1973.

Common and Jonny Lee Miller will join Keke Palmer in thriller Alice.

The project, inspired by the true events, centers on a woman in servitude in 1800s Georgia, who escapes her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line — it's 1973.

Steel Springs Pictures is behind the project that will act as the directorial debut for Krystin Ver Linden, who also penned the feature. Principal photography to begin in August in Georgia.

Spotlight producer Peter Lawson will produce. Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa of Steel Springs will exec produce, along with Palmer.

“Common and Jonny are the perfect addition to our cast on this very special film. Common just brings so much emotional depth to his character, and Jonny is such a standout performer with the intensity he delivers. With both on board, we have no doubt the chemistry between our cast will resonate with audiences around the world,” said Lawson.

Common is represented by UTA, Grandview and Myman Greenspan. Miller is represented by UTA and the U.K.'s 42.