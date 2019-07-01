Condé Nast Exec Jeremy Steckler Joins Imperative as Film Production President

At Conde Nast, Steckler produced Robert Redford's 'The Old Man and the Gun.'

Jeremy Steckler, the former executive who oversaw motion picture development at Condé Nast Entertainment, is joining Imperative Entertainment as its president of film production.

According to the announcement by Imperative, Steckler will develop a slate of films to complement projects already underway at Imperative. The company, which was behind the Clint Eastwood hit The Mule, is working with Angelina Jolie on crime The Kept and Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon.

Steckler will be charged with increasing Imperative’s feature output, with 30WEST continuing to provide financing and distribution advisory across the growing Imperative slate.

An industry vet, Steckler acted as executive vp at Imagine Entertainment and earlier as senior vp of production at Fox Searchlight. There, he oversaw such award-winning fare as Black Swan, Juno, Crazy Heart, 127 Hours, and 500 Days of Summer.

He joined Condé Nast’s budding film division in 2012 and recently produced The Old Man and The Gun, starring Robert Redford, for Fox Searchlight, Only the Brave for Columbia Pictures, and Mosul, currently in post-production, with the Russo Brothers.