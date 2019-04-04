Condé Nast Names Ex-Pandora Boss Roger Lynch as First Global CEO

Lynch will oversee the combined U.S. and international units of the media and publishing company.

Roger Lynch, the former CEO of Pandora, has been named the first global CEO of Conde Nast.

The news was announced Thursday, with Lynch set to join the media and publishing giant's board once his appointment takes effect on April 22.

Conde Nast, whose brands include the likes of Vanity Fair, Vogue and GQ, is merging its U.S.-based businesses with Conde Nast International, based in London. Lynch will oversee the merged operation.

"After conducting a thorough search for an executive to run the combined Conde Nast U.S. and Conde Nast International, we believe Roger is the right person to lead Conde Nast during our new phase of global integration, growth and transformation," said board chairman Jonathan Newhouse. "Roger is a transformative leader with significant international experience and a proven track record building companies at the evolving intersection of media and technology. His strong business acumen, relevant experience and ability to unite a team around a common purpose to drive results make him a clear choice for our next CEO."

Added Lynch. "The company is home to some of the most culturally significant and iconic media brands in the world. As a newly combined global company, we have the opportunity to accelerate the evolution of the consumer experiences and value we deliver to our audiences and partners around the world. I'm very excited to work alongside the talented, passionate and creative team at Conde Nast as we drive the next phase of the company's growth."

Prior to working at Pandora, Lynch was the founding CEO of Sling TV, where he led the creation, launch and growth of Sling TV to become the top live OTT service in the U.S. Lynch also served as chairman and CEO of Video Networks International Ltd., a U.K.-based IPTV provider, and before that, as president and CEO of Chello Broadband in Amsterdam.

As previously announced, Newhouse will become chairman of the board of directors and will relinquish his position as CEO of Conde Nast International. Also with Lynch's appointment, Bob Sauerberg, who served as CEO of Conde Nast's U.S. business for the past three years, will step down and exit the organization after 18 years with the company. Sauerberg will continue to represent Advance on the board of Reddit.