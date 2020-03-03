Danny McBride- and Abbi Jacobson-Voiced Father, Daughter Fight Tech Uprising in 'Connected' Trailer

Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre and Olivia Colman also voice characters in the film, which was directed by Rianda.

A family joins forces to fight off electronic devices that have taken over the world in the trailer for Sony Pictures Animation's Connected.

The animated film follows Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider who is accepted into the film school of her dreams. Katie's father, Rick (Danny McBride), decides that the whole family should drive her to school and bond one last time, though the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising when beloved electronic devices take over the world. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells work through their past problems and team up to save each other and the world.

Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre and Olivia Colman also voice characters in the film, which was directed by Rianda.

As the family sits down for their final dinner together before Katie leaves for school, she announces that she made a video for them. Rick requests that the kids don't use any screens during dinner, which causes friction between him and Katie.

The following day, Rick tells Katie that he canceled her plane ticket and that the whole family will drive her to college. Katie reluctantly joins her father, mother (Rudolph), younger brother (Rianda) and family dog on a road trip, though drama ensues when technological devices — including phones, appliances and an innovative new line of personal robots — begin to take over the world.

"The Mitchells have always been weird. That's what makes us great," Katie says as clips show the family working together to fight off the technological devices. "And we just might be weird enough to save the world."

Connected will be in theaters on Sept. 18. Watch the full trailer below.