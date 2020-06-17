Constance Wu, Sam Heughan Join 'Mr. Malcolm's List' Rom-Com

Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu and Oliver Jackson-Cohen are already on board the Jane Austen-inspired comedy of errors by director Emma Holly Jones.

Constance Wu and Sam Heughan have joined the romantic comedy of errors Mr. Malcolm's List from director Emma Holly Jones, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The rom-com is based on a short film set in early 19th century England that formed a prequel to the feature now in the works and already set to star Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Wu will play a society lady rebuffed by an eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Dirisu), only to plot a revenge that is undermined by Henry, played by Heughan. WestEnd Films is handling the international rights and will begin shopping Mr Malcolm's List, which is to shoot in Ireland next year, at the Cannes virtual market.

Mr. Malcolm's List, from Refinery29, Untitled Entertainment and Rebelle Media, was written by Suzanne Allain and made it onto the prized The Black List website.

The producer credits are shared by Laura Rister, Laura Lewis, Katie Holly and Emma Holly Jones. Wu and Pinto are also executive producers.