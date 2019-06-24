Constance Wu to Star in 'Goodbye, Vitamin' Adaptation

Dylan Clark will produce for his Universal-based banner.

Constance Wu will lead Universal's adaptation of the award-winning novel Goodbye, Vitamin.

The novel— author Rachel Khong's debut— follows a Ruth Young, who discovers that her father, a renowned history professor, has lost his job after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She returns home and works with her father’s former student to stage a fake class so that he can continue teaching.

Jennifer Yee McDevitt will adapt the screenplay.

Dylan Clark will produce for his Universal-based Dylan Clark Productions, with Wu set to exec produce.

Brian Williams brought in the book and will oversee for Dylan Clark Productions. Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Wu, who is repped by UTA Principal Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson, will next be seen in STX crime drama Hustlers; McDevitt is repped by Rise Management and Lichter Grossman; Khong is repped by UTA and Janklow & Nesbit Associates.