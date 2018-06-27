Constantin Film Acquires German Production Group Hager Moss

The Munich-based production outfit is best known for its TV dramas and for crowd-pleasing German films, including 'Oktoberfest' and 'Guys and Balls.'

German mini-major Constantin Film has acquired Hager Moss Film, a Munich-based production outfit best known for its television dramas.

Founded in 1989 by producers Kirsten Hager and Eric Moss, Hager Moss Film has produced more than 70 TV movies and feature films, including Pepe Danquart's acclaimed documentary To The Limit, which was nominated for a German Film Award and European Film Award in 2008. Among its more successful features have been the soccer-set rom-com Guys and Balls (2007) from Sherry Hormann, and Johannes Brunner's crime drama Oktoberfest (2005).

But TV is the main focus at Hager Moss, which has produced dozens of TV movies and episodes of the hit crime proceedural Tatort. The deal, announced Wednesday, is a further sign that Constantin wants to grow its small-screen business.

Constantin, best known internationally for its blockbuster Resident Evil franchise, has expanded into high-end TV of late with series such as Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and the upcoming German-language Perfume, both of which air on Netflix internationally.

Hager Moss will continue to operate as a stand-alone shingle within Constantin.

