Constantin Film Names Rüdiger Böss Producer

Germany's Constantin Film, best known for producing the Resident Evil franchise, said Friday that Rüdiger Böss, the former longtime head of acquisitions at German TV giant ProSiebenSat.1, is joining the company as a producer in November.

Boss, one of the most respected and beloved executives on the international scene, stepped down from his previous position after a quarter century on the job at the end of last year.

At Constantin, he will be producing theatrical and TV films and also join the management team of the Constantin Pictures unit as a managing director.

Said Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film: "Rüdiger Böss will enrich the creative team at Constantin Film with his experience, know-how and passion for content and expand our position in a constantly changing entertainment landscape."

Said Böss: "Constantin Film is one of the best places to be for film, TV and entertainment. Being a producer is a new role for me and one that I’m really looking forward to. I’ve often been annoyed about bad movies and series while I’ve been at Acquisitions; now I have to prove that I can produce really good ones for Constantin.”



Böss, 55, worked for ProSiebenSat.1 in various posts from 1993 until 2018. During his tenure he struck long-term license deals with Hollywood studios to bring such film and TV hits as Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Hunger Games and The Big Bang Theory to Germany.