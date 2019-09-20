David Kehrl New Head of Acquisitions, International Co-Productions at German Mini-Major Constantin Film

Kehrl comes from Universal Pictures International Entertainment, where he was a director of acquisitions and production for scripted content.

David Kehrl has been named the new head of acquisitions and international co-productions at German mini-major Constantin Film.

He will take over the position in February, 2020, overseeing licensing acquisitions for the German-language market as well as international co-productions for the Munich-based group. Kehrl will report directly to Constantin Film boss Martin Moszkowicz.

Kehrl joins Constantin from Universal Pictures International Entertainment, where he was director of acquisitions and production for scripted content. Before that, he spent siy years as head of acquisitions and sales at Wild Bunch Germany.

Constantin is the leading independent film producer and distributor in Germany. Internationally, they are best known for the Resident Evil film franchise.

