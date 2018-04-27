Amid Controversy, CNN Commentator Sally Kohn's L.A. Book Party Canceled

"While I am disappointed that I won’t get to share this evening with all of you, I will continue to advocate for the book’s message of fostering community and building bridges in divisive times," Kohn wrote attendees.

CNN commentator Sally Kohn has canceled a planned book party in Los Angeles as she faces criticism from two prominent African-American writers for passages in her new book, The Opposite of Hate.

The event was scheduled for Friday evening and was to include Shonda Rhimes and Katy Perry as co-chairs of the host committee. Attendees were notified of the cancellation Friday morning.

"While I am disappointed that I won’t get to share this evening with all of you, I will continue to advocate for the book’s message of fostering community and building bridges in divisive times," Kohn wrote in an email. "I hope you will join me on that journey." (The event will not be rescheduled, The Hollywood Reporter was told.)

Kohn has faced criticism from Ijeoma Oluo, who said that Kohn wrote about Oluo's Twitter experiment without consulting her, and Aminatou Sow, who said she was misquoted and misrepresented in the book, which came out April 10.

Kohn is a prominent liberal political commentator and wrote recently of her time as a Fox News employee. "By working at Fox, I realized how I had stereotyped conservatives — how I assumed they were all heartless and hateful and, thus, I hated them for it," she wrote. "It took being the 'only' one in the room to see my own biases. I had to be the weirdo to notice how normal everyone else really was."

She held a New York book party at the Guggenheim Museum on April 6.