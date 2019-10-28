Francis Ford Coppola Winery Closed as Northern California Wildfire Forces 200K Evacuations

In light of the blazing fires in Sonoma County, the acclaimed director's winery is indefinitely closed.

The Francis Ford Coppola winery in Sonoma County remains closed while the Kincade fire rages in Northern California.

A recorded voice mail message from the winery, located in Geyserville, says that it is shut down indefinitely.

“Due to the mandatory evacuations and power outages throughout the area, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Rustic Restaurant and Virginia Dare Winery are closed,” the automatic message states. “When we are able to reopen the winery, we will update this voice mail, our Facebook and Twitter pages and our website with information. ... Our thoughts are with the fire crews, first responders and our Sonoma County friends and neighbors. We hope you are all safe.”

The winery first tweeted that it was closing on Friday and it has not reopened since.

The fire that broke out last week amid Sonoma County's vineyards and wineries north of San Francisco grew to at least 103 square miles (267 square kilometers), destroying 94 buildings, including 40 homes, and threatening 80,000 more structures, authorities said. Nearly 200,000 people were under evacuation orders, mostly from the city of Santa Rosa.

On Friday, Cory Beck, CEO of The Family Coppola, told Wine Spectator that the Coppola and Virginia Dare wineries weren't in direct danger, despite being temporarily shut down.

“To keep traffic clear and employees safe, we have closed all winery operations,” Beck said. “Our main concern is to ensure the safety of our grower operations, staff and neighbors affected by the fires."

Throughout the weekend, the Coppola Winery updated their Facebook and Twitter accounts informing their followers of the closure. The most recent post on Twitter was made on Saturday.

"The winery remains safe from the ongoing #KincadeFire but due to continued air quality concerns and weather forecasts calling for high winds, we will remained closed through at least Sunday, October 27th," the account tweeted.

The Sonoma Sheriff's Office also tweeted that the Kincade Fire, which ignited last Wednesday in Geyserville, has caused "the largest evacuation that any of us at the Sheriff's office can remember. Take care of each other."

Sonoma State University, along with all 70 public schools in the county, are closed until Tuesday.

Firefighters battled destructive wildfires in Northern California wine country — and on the west side of Los Angeles as Southern California continues to battle its own fires — on Monday, trying to beat back flames that forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

California's biggest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, cut off power to an estimated 2.5 million people in the northern part of the state over the weekend in yet another round of blackouts aimed at preventing windblown electrical equipment from sparking more fires. And more shutoffs are possible in the next few days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report