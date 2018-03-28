Corey Feldman Claims He Was Attacked and Stabbed

LAPD spokesman Luis Garcia says the actor has no injuries, not even superficial scratches.

Corey Feldman says he was attacked by an unknown assailant Tuesday night in Los Angeles while he was waiting at a stop light in the San Fernando Valley.

The actor even took himself to the hospital for his alleged injuries, which were also reported to police.

But department spokesman Luis Garcia told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday morning that Feldman has no injuries, not even superficial scratches.

"There is no indication of a laceration," Garcia told THR. When asked once more, for clarity, that Feldman claims he was stabbed but there is no injury, Garcia responded, "Correct."

Feldman said he was stabbed with an unknown object around 10:45 p.m. when an unidentified man opened his car door at the light and accosted him, police said.

Police say they have no suspect information and no weapon information at the moment.