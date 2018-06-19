Corey Lewandowski Draws Outrage After Mocking Separated Immigrant Family: "Womp Womp"

Lewandowski dismissed the tale of a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome during a Fox News segment on New York state suing the federal government over its immigration practices.

Corey Lewandowski garnered widespread outrage on Tuesday when he interrupted a Democratic strategist telling the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome who was separated from her mother with the line "Womp womp."

The political commentator and former campaign manager for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign dismissed the story during a Fox News segment on New York state suing the federal government over its current "Zero Tolerance" immigration practices, which includes separating families when adults are arrested for crossing the boarder illegally.

During the segment, Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas said, "I read today about a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome, who was taken from her mother and put in a cage."

Lewandowski interrupted him with "Womp womp."

Petkanas responded, "Did you just say 'womp womp' to a 10-year-old with Down Syndrome being taken from her mother? How dare you! How dare you! How absolutely dare you, sir." Later, Petkanas shared video of the encounter on Twitter, which was shared widely.

"There is no low to which this coward Corey Lewandowski won’t sink," Megyn Kelly wrote in a tweet in response to the video. "This man should not be afforded a national platform to spew his hate."

Musician John Lurie wrote on repeat, "I want to hurt Corey Lewandowski" in his own tweet.

Another called him an "ambulatory psychotic" while one said it was a "new low" for the 2016 Trump campaign manager.